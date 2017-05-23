Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Sparq Ultrassom

Sistema de ultrassom Philips Sparq faz varredura e interpretação de imagens de qualidade na UTI simples, para que você possa trabalhar com rapidez e facilidade, dando-lhe mais tempo para se concentrar em seus pacientes.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Simplicity Mode

Simplicity Mode simplifca seu controle no sistema

Para tornar a digitalização fácil, Sparq apresenta o "Simplicity Mode", uma solução de um toque que apresenta apenas as funções de ultrassom que você usa com mais freqüência.
Easy procedure guidance

Orientação fácil de procedimentos para operação rápida e eficiente

Sparq features technology that makes it easy to do a wide range of procedures. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the surrounding image. L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easier. And an on-screen grid and depth markers provides visual target, distance, and depth estimation.
Ergonomic design

Design ergonômico para facilitar o uso em ambientes desafiadores

Sparq é regulável em altura e possui um grande monitor de 17 polegadas em um braço articulado. Isto torna mais fácil para a posição, mesmo nos ambientes clínicos mais difíceis. Ele também possui um prendedor de cabo para gerenciamento de cabos e um footprint de alta mobilidade. Você pode usar o scanner de código de barras opcional para obter informações do paciente a partir de seu código de barras, acelerando a eficiência e diminuindo os erros de entrada de dados.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface

Intuitive Dynamic Interface facilita a digitalização.

Para tornar a digitalização fácil, Sparq é projetado com uma interface dinâmica que elimina botões ou teclas. Para diminuir a interação com os controles do sistema, AutoSCAN identifica automaticamente o tipo de tecido e ajusta continuamente o ganho de imagem durante a digitalização.
SonoCT and XRES

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with extraordinary high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Side-by-side M-mode

Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation

Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.

Documentação

Brochura (24)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.