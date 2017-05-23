Termos de pesquisa
Sistema de ultrassom Philips Sparq faz varredura e interpretação de imagens de qualidade na UTI simples, para que você possa trabalhar com rapidez e facilidade, dando-lhe mais tempo para se concentrar em seus pacientes.
Simplicity Mode simplifca seu controle no sistema
Orientação fácil de procedimentos para operação rápida e eficiente
Design ergonômico para facilitar o uso em ambientes desafiadores
Intuitive Dynamic Interface facilita a digitalização.
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
