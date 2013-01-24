Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in Emergency Medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use most often.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface || Ease of Use
Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Abundant clinical applications || Environmental fit
Abundant clinical applications for variety of ED needs
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Multiport adapter || KBA1
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Battery operation || KBA1
Battery operation saves time
Advanced features such as battery operation and 'instant on' facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.