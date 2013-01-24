Página inicial
Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in Emergency Medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Características
Simplicity Mode || Ease of Use

Philips Sparq is Easy to Learn and Easy to Use

To make scanning easy, Sparq features the Simplicity mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the Ultrasound functions you use most often.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface || Ease of Use

Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that eliminates knobs or buttons. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence

Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Abundant clinical applications || Environmental fit

Abundant clinical applications for variety of ED needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Multiport adapter || KBA1

Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers

Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Battery operation || KBA1

Battery operation saves time

Advanced features such as battery operation and 'instant on' facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.

