Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

EPIQ Sistema de Ultrassom Premium

EPIQ 5

Sistema de Ultrassom Premium

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

EPIQ 5 possui nossa mais potente arquitetura aplicada para imagens de ultrassom – cobrindo todos os aspectos de aquisição acústica e processamento, permitindo uma real experiência de evolução em ultrassom, em uma nova modalidade.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Advanced workflow

Fluxo de trabalho avançado para uma ótima ergonomia, e fantástica mobilidade.

EPIQ 5 reinventou a experiência do usuário com ultrassom premium. Fácil de usar, com fluxo de trabalho, ergonomia e mobilidade. Nos estamos revolucionando a maneira de interagir com sistemas de ultrassom a partir de todas as posições, e mantendo-os intuitivos e silenciosos.
Anatomical Intelligence

Inteligência Anatômica transforma imagens em respostas

A arquitetura EPIQ5 apoia o exclusivo Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS) da Philips, projetado para levar os sistemas de ultrassom de um aparelho passivo para um aparelho ativamente adaptável. Com a modelagem de órgão avançada (tecnologia xMATRIX), e quantificação comprovada, torna-se fácil realizar exames, exames mais reprodutíveis, e um novo nível de informações clinicas. AIUS é uma analise completa, computadorizada, com mínima interação do usuário – tudo isto utilizando inteligência anatômica e oferecendo os resultados que você precisa.
Advanced workflow nSIGHT

nSIGHT Imaging é uma abordagem totalmente nova ao ultrassom

A arquitetura autenticada da Philips nSIGHT Imaging introduz uma nova abordagem na formação de imagens de ultrassom sem comprometimentos. Diferentemente dos sistemas convencionais que formam a imagem linha por linha, nSIGHT cria imagens com resolução ótima até o nível de pixel. nSIGHT Imaging incorpora o uso de feixes digitais combinados com um processamento paralelo poderoso. Essa arquitetura extraordinária captura uma quantidade enorme de dados acústicos e então reconstrói em tempo real feixes otimamente focados, criando uma resolução precisa para cada pixel da imagem.
PureWave

PureWave – o poder da imagem mesmo em situações difíceis

A tecnologia PureWave Crystal representa o maior avanço em material transdutor piezoelétrico em 40 anos. Os cristais puros, uniformes de PureWave são 85% mais eficientes que os materiais piezoelétricos tradicionais, resultando em uma performance excepcional. Essa tecnologia permite aumentar a penetração em casos de pacientes difíceis, com um único transdutor e uma excelente resolução detalhada.
Tablet-like touch interface

A Interface touch como de um tablete facilita navegação

Navegue de forma rápida pelas funções do sistema com a interface touch de tablete, com 40% menos toques na tela e 15% menos de etapas para completar um exame.
iSCAN

iSCAN para otimização automática de imagens

iSCAN (AutoSCAN) em tempo real automaticamente otimiza ganhos e TGC para oferecer continuamente imagens de alta qualidade.
Excellent ergonomics

Excelente ergonomia pode reduzir lesões por esforço repetitivo

O painel de controle de extenso alcance e o monitor de EPIQ podem ser articulados para um alinhamento ergonômico, seja sentado ou em pé. O monitor com tela de 21” facilita a visualização em qualquer ambiente. EPIQ 5 possui quatro conectores de transdutores com luz ambiente para facilitar a seleção de transdutor durante o exame.
Multi-modality DICOM

DICOM de multimodalidade é integrado para fácil revisão

Veja imagens DICOM como TC, RM, MRI, mamografias, e ultrassons no seu sistema EPIQ. Compare estudos antigos e atuais de maneira fácil sem ou uso de um aparelho de leitura extero, e revise estas imagens enquanto transmitindo ao vivo. Capture imagens de comparação lado a lado, como parte da documentação do exame.
Library quiet

Silencioso como uma biblioteca para salas pequenas de exame

EPIQ 5 é silencioso. Ao ser realizado um teste sonoro, EPIQ 7 atingiu 37-41 dB, o que é equivalente ao som de uma biblioteca. Isto o torna uma excelente opção para salas pequenas de exames.
Amazing mobility

Excelente mobilidade ajuda a realizar estudos em todo lugar

O EPIQ 5 é o mais leve em sua categoria, pode ser facilmente transportado em pisos de carpete ou cerâmica. Basta coloca-lo em modo sleep, mova-o e o religamento se da em segundos. O monitor é dobrável, o que reduz o peso total do sistema para transporte, e o cabeamento e grades são ideais para estudos moveis.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.