EPIQ 5 possui nossa mais potente arquitetura aplicada para imagens de ultrassom – cobrindo todos os aspectos de aquisição acústica e processamento, permitindo uma real experiência de evolução em ultrassom, em uma nova modalidade.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fluxo de trabalho avançado para uma ótima ergonomia, e fantástica mobilidade.
Inteligência Anatômica transforma imagens em respostas
nSIGHT Imaging é uma abordagem totalmente nova ao ultrassom
PureWave – o poder da imagem mesmo em situações difíceis
A Interface touch como de um tablete facilita navegação
iSCAN para otimização automática de imagens
Excelente ergonomia pode reduzir lesões por esforço repetitivo
DICOM de multimodalidade é integrado para fácil revisão
Silencioso como uma biblioteca para salas pequenas de exame
Excelente mobilidade ajuda a realizar estudos em todo lugar
