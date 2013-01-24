When it's exactly where you need it, when you need it, increasing your diagnostic confidence. Philips IntelliSpace ECG provides fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime to enhance your workflow through seamless connectivity.
IntelliSpace ECG brings greater sophistication to workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.
Central access point
Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing.
Flexible design
Flexible design to reduce costs
Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing.
Scalable system
Scalable system to grow with you
Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. Ensure all ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to maximize revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, Stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.
Automated workflow
Automated workflow increases efficiency
Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.
Industry-standard platforms
Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance
Rely on industry-standard platforms including MS Windows Server 2008, MS SQL Server 2008 (backwards compatible with MS Windows Server 2003 and SQL Server 2005), MS .NET framework, and MS Active Directory to ensure dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant Web Services for enterprise connectivity. VM or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.
