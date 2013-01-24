By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
This monitor is compact, weighs just 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) and is easily carried by patients in low-acuity settings. It provides a long battery run time of three hours*. The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension provides additional battery run time of up to six hours** and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Wireless telemetry || Clinical Decision Support tool
Wireless telemetry frees up patient movement
Wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP) expands monitoring capabilities to provide untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO₂ data in near-real time.
NBP measurement || Comprehensive and connected
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Intuitive user interface || Industry-leading measurement t
Intuitive user interface to convey key data quickly
The intuitive user interface was designed to allow quick visibility of patient data, and enhance compatibility with standard software. The colorful 3.5" display with up to 3 waveforms is bright and easy to read, and the waves automatically adjust in size depending on the number of waves configured.
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and ... || Light, flexible, and durable
Optional IntelliVue XDS Software and Large Display for workspot flexibility
Connect to an IntelliVue XDS Large Display to add the capabilities of a high-resolution standalone bedside monitor. XDS remote-control functionality gives you the flexibility to access and control the IntelliVue MP2 where and how you choose to configure your workspace ergonomics.
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs || Industry-leading measurement t
Capture and review 12-lead ECGs to enhance clinician workflow
Capture and review diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC). Print cardiograph-type, diagnostic 12-lead ECG reports from the bedside. With the Philips IntelliVue Information Center iX (PIIC iX) review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs directly at the bedside and trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive.
Wide range of clinical measurements || Industry-leading measurement t
Wide range of clinical measurements for use in the field
IntelliVue MP2 is available with a wide range of clinical measurements, including 12-lead ECG (both conventional and with the EASI method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂, FAST-SpO₂, invasive pressure, and temperature.
* The 3-hour battery life is
based on these conditions:
basic alarming, one new
and fully charged battery,
automatic brightness
reduction, ECG/Resp and
SpO₂ in use, NBP every
15 minutes.
** The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension.
The MP2 patient monitor with ECG/Resp, NBP, SpO₂, Pressure, Temp, CO₂ (only Mainstream Sensor M2501A), LAN and battery can be used in a transport environment such as road ambulance, airplane or helicopter. EMC and environmental requirements may vary from country to country according to local regulatory standards and directives.
