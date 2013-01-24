Página inicial
The IntelliVue MP2 is a remarkably light, flexible, and durable wearable transport monitor that’s easy to use during transport or in low acuity settings, both in and out of the hospital.

  • * The 3-hour battery life is based on these conditions: basic alarming, one new and fully charged battery, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes.
  • ** The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension.
  • The MP2 patient monitor with ECG/Resp, NBP, SpO₂, Pressure, Temp, CO₂ (only Mainstream Sensor M2501A), LAN and battery can be used in a transport environment such as road ambulance, airplane or helicopter. EMC and environmental requirements may vary from country to country according to local regulatory standards and directives.

