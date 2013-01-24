By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* The 3-hour battery life is
based on these conditions:
basic alarming, one new
and fully charged battery,
automatic brightness
reduction, ECG/Resp and
SpO₂ in use, NBP every
15 minutes.
** The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO₂ in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension.
The MP2 patient monitor with ECG/Resp, NBP, SpO₂, Pressure, Temp, CO₂ (only Mainstream Sensor M2501A), LAN and battery can be used in a transport environment such as road ambulance, airplane or helicopter. EMC and environmental requirements may vary from country to country according to local regulatory standards and directives.
