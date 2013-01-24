Página inicial
IntelliVue Spot check patient monitor

IntelliVue MP5SC

Spot check patient monitor

Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.

Innovative and informative, the MP5SC offers key measurements, including SpO₂, NBP, SureTemp, and Microstream CO₂ to support clinicians' decisions at the patient's side.
The monitor can be used in spot-check or continuous monitoring mode. In continuous mode, the IntelliVue MP5SC can be used for long-term bedside monitoring. Its optional EWS Escalation package allows the MP5SC to convert to a full ECG monitor via a patient-worn device when enhanced monitoring is required, such as during a code event.
This monitor has a large and bright 8.4" touchscreen with flexible parameter configurations to enhance patient care.
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for multi-patient vital signs and occasional viewing of continuous monitoring.
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.
The MP5SC uses the same accessories as the rest of the IntelliVue family, standardizing training, ordering, and use throughout your facility.
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines. Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
Standard IntelliVue Guardian EWS Clinical Decision Support with optional IntelliVue Guardian EWS Escalation Package for patient-worn, device-based wireless ECG monitoring.

