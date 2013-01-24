Página inicial
Squishon Infant positioning aid

Squishon Mattress

Infant positioning aid

The non-toxic, gel-filled Squishon Mattress provides a soft surface that helps to relieve pressure points and encourage proper positioning.

Características
Adjustable design || Soft and supportive

Adjustable design to reduce patient handling

By manipulating the gel, the caregiver can reposition the baby and shift pressure points without having to handle the infant.
Flexible support || Soft and supportive

Flexible support to enhance care

The Squishon Mattress can be used anytime there is a need to reduce pressure areas or vibration for infants who are immobile. Research has shown that the mattress is especially effective in reducing vibration during transport.*

  • *Gajendragadkar, et al. "Mechanical Vibration in Neonatal Transport: A Randomized Study of Different Mattresses." Journal of Perinatalogy. 5. (2000): 307-310. Print.

