Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding
The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples
The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning
This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.
Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.