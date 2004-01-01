Termos de pesquisa

Specialty Feeding Products by Pigeon

Infant feeding solution

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Designed for babies with special feeding needs, our Specialty Feeding products help to appropriately feed cleft palate infants and infants with poor sucking strength.

Contacte-nos
Características
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.
  • Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need
  • Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need
  • Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need
Veja todos os recursos
Cleft Palate Nipples || Designed around patients' need

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.

Cleft Palate Nipples for more comfortable feeding

The Y-cut bottle nipples have a thick and a thin side with a one-way valve. This helps avoid excessive air intake and allows milk to flow only when sucked by the baby, for more comfortable feeding. Cleft Palate Nipples come in Regular and Small sizes and can be autoclaved.
Pigeon Baby Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples

Pigeon Baby Bottle fits the Cleft Palate Nipples

The baby bottles are specifically shaped to fit the air vents and one-way valve of the Pigeon Cleft Palate Nipples
Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle || Designed around patients' need

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Pigeon Food Feeder Bottle assists with weaning

This 120 ml squeezable bottle has an attached spoon to assist with weaning or to use with problem feeders.

Documentação

Brochura (1)

Brochura

Brochura (1)

Brochura

Veja toda a documentação

Brochura (1)

Brochura

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.