Super Soothie Pacifier

Super Soothie

Pacifier

The Super Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for babies with teeth who are three months or older. It is constructed from latex-free silicone.

Pink and Blue colors || Choice of colors

Pink and Blue colors for girls and boys

The Super Soothie is available in pink and blue.

