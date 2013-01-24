Página inicial
Tucker Sling Elevation support

Tucker Sling

Elevation support

The Tucker Sling is a one-piece support system for babies who need to be in elevated positions. The sling attaches to the mattress or wedge like a fitted sheet and the baby is held firmly in place with adjustable, easy-to-release straps.

Características
Gentle elevation

Gentle elevation for baby's comfort

The Tucker Sling may be used for babies when elevation could aid in baby’s comfort.
Several sizes

Several sizes for different mattresses and ages

The Tucker Sling comes in several styles and sizes. Choose the right style for the weight of your infant and your incubator, bassinet, or crib mattress.
Optional foam wedge

Optional foam wedge to assist in elevation

The Tucker Sling foam wedge can be placed under a crib mattress to assist in elevating the baby.

