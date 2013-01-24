Faça a gestão dos dados do paciente registados pelo seu AED. Transfira, analise e tome nota dos dados do paciente e crie relatórios para avaliação por parte da equipa de resposta com o HeartStart Event Review
Com o Event Review, pode transferir dados de eventos de pacientes do desfibrilhador ou importar eventos criados no Data Messenger. É flexível para apoiar o seu fluxo de trabalho exclusivo.
Protocolos flexíveis
Revisão e análise da resposta a eventos
Analise os eventos do desfibrilhador e anote-os com as suas observações. Em seguida, utilize os relatórios de revisão de eventos para questionar os socorristas, de forma a melhorarem as suas respostas seguintes. Combine ECG de vários desfibrilhadores Philips para o mesmo paciente num único evento.
Intuitive program interface
