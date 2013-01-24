Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Ingenuity CT scanner

Ingenuity Flex³²

CT scanner

Built on the proven Ingenuity CT platform, Philips Ingenuity Flex³² configuration helps you provide excellent care with outstanding flexibility. It provides high image quality at low dose, as well as workflow and investment flexibility.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
iDose⁴ Premium Package || High image quality at low dose

Excellent images for excellent care

Ingenuity Flex³² brings you the benefits of high-resolution 32-slice, thin reconstruction with improvement in Z-axis visualization and fast acquisition times with 24 mm coverage. With personalized image quality based on your patient’ needs at low dose, Ingenuity Flex³² continues to redefine low-dose CT scanning.
Variety of clinical options || Workflow flexibility

SmartPath for future growth

Get more capabilities out of your investment with upgradeability options. SmartPath provides you easy access to solutions and innovations for the full life of your CT system, so you can boost your clinical and operational potential and achieve your organizational goals.
Ingenuity Data Acquisition and Sampli... || High image quality at low dose

Unique approach for result management

iDose⁴, Philips fourth generation iterative reconstruction technique, improves image quality through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants.
  • * Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.