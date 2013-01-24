Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Ingenia 1.5T -

Ingenia 1.5T dStream Ped NeuroSpine 8ch

-

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Pediatric Neuro and Spine imaging. Cradle shaped and specifically designed for excellent care of the youngest pediatric patients. Coil is optimized for neonates but will accommodate pediatric patients up to 10 kg.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.