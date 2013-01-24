Página inicial
Respironics Patient mask

Respironics AF531

Patient mask

O AF531 oferece conforto ao paciente e simplifica a entrega de ventilação não-invasiva (VNI). Com fácil instalação, utilização flexível, e várias opções de tratamento, o AF531 é ideal para pacientes e médicos.

Características
Four-point headgear with CapStrap || Enhanced patient comfort

Suporte de quatro pontos com CapStrap para ajuste fácil e confortável

As alças largas e confortáveis do suporte tem prendedores laterais que se encaixam em close de fácil utilização. Isto torna mais fácil de remover e reaplicar a máscara após a instalação inicial. O CapStrap faz a rápida adaptação inicial e permite que a máscara levante. Ele faz o tratamento de rotina do paciente facilmente, proporcionando um ajuste seguro e confortável.
Wide range of elbow options || Flexible treatment options

Vasta gama de opções para o tratamento com cotovelo flexível

O AF531 pode ser equipado com uma gama de cotovelos especialmente concebidos.Devido ao seu centro de cotovelo integrado. A Philips Respironics oferece cotovelos para uma variedade de sistemas de ventilação, com e sem válvula de arrasto. Dessa forma, você pode dar aos pacientes o tratamento de que necessitam sem a necessidade de trocar de máscara.
CleanClip mask holder || Easy to use

Suporte de máscara CleanClip ajuda a evitar a contaminação

Fornecido com a máscara, a tampa de proteção CleanClip pode ser usado como um suporte para a AF531. Um trilho de montagem está disponível para uso com os sistemas V60, V200, e Trilogy ventilação. O suporte da máscara proporciona um local seguro e conveniente e elimina a necessidade de fixar a máscara na parte superior do ventilador ou da cama. Desta forma, CleanClip ajuda a reduzir contaminações.
Rotating elbow connection || Enhanced patient comfort

Conecção giratória para um posicionamento flexível

O cotovelo que se conecta ao tubo do ventilador pode ser girado. Isto evita que o tubo prendae a máscara, a tornando mais confortável de usar.
Bronchoscopy elbow || Flexible treatment options

Cotovelo de Broncoscopia reduz as interrupções de ventilação

O cotovelo para broncoscopia Respironics permite que os médicos realizem procedimentos sem ter que pausar a ventilação não invasiva. O cotovelo é apenas para uso único, mas pode ser autoclavado vez de antemão para suportar um procedimento estéril.
Less packaging || Easy to use

Menos embalagem para o uso livre

O AF531 usa menos embalagens de plástico que as gerações anteriores de máscaras Respironics. Ele usa materiais reciclados, para ajudá-lo a melhorar a sua pegada verde. A embalagem livre e perfurada permite acesso independente para o medidor de tamanho e máscara. Se você decidir usar uma máscara de tamanho diferente depois de usar o medidor de tamanho, a máscara ainda estará limpa em sua bolsa isolada.
Nebulizer elbow || Flexible treatment options

Cotovelo nebulizador permite o tratamento de aerossóis durante a VNI

Usando os cotovelos especiais com fixação integrada de nebulização Aerogen NIVO, você pode fornecer tratamentos nebulizador durante VNI sem desligar circuitos do paciente. Os cotovelos podem permanecer ligados quando não estiverem em uso ou ser removido facilmente entre os tratamentos.
Aerogen NIVO nebulizer || Flexible treatment options

Aerogen NIVO de nebulização de aerossol para o tratamento ideal

O nebulizador conecta ao cotovelo de nebulização para possibilitar a entrega de aerossol direta durante a ventilação não-invasiva. Tecnologia de rede vibratória do Aerogen NIVO entrega o tamanho de partícula ideal para tratamento de aerossol: 3.4 µm. Ele permite a entrega de medicamentos em ambas as posições, vertical e reclináveis, para ajudar seus pacientes a respirar facilmente.

