Termos de pesquisa
O AF531 oferece conforto ao paciente e simplifica a entrega de ventilação não-invasiva (VNI). Com fácil instalação, utilização flexível, e várias opções de tratamento, o AF531 é ideal para pacientes e médicos.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Suporte de quatro pontos com CapStrap para ajuste fácil e confortável
Vasta gama de opções para o tratamento com cotovelo flexível
Suporte de máscara CleanClip ajuda a evitar a contaminação
Conecção giratória para um posicionamento flexível
Cotovelo de Broncoscopia reduz as interrupções de ventilação
Menos embalagem para o uso livre
Cotovelo nebulizador permite o tratamento de aerossóis durante a VNI
Aerogen NIVO de nebulização de aerossol para o tratamento ideal
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand