Respironics Pediatric nasal mask

Respironics PN831

Pediatric nasal mask

Agora você pode fornecer ventilação não-invasiva (VNI) para crianças pequenas com uma almofada de gel confortável e capacete de tamanho adequado. A Respironics PN831 é para pacientes pediátricos que são de um ano ou mais de idade (<gt/> 7 kg).

Características
Gel cushion || Enhanced patient comfort

Almofada de gel proporciona uma vedação suave para a pele sensível

Softcap headgear || Enhanced patient comfort

Suporte Softcap, estável e confortável

Lightweight rotating tubing || Enhanced patient comfort

Tubos leves e rotativos para mais liberdade e conforto

O tubo cônico tem rotação de 360 graus nas conexões da máscara e do circuito, permitindo o movimento do paciente com menos chance de desconforto e vazamentos.

