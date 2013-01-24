Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

Respironics Máscara de face total

Respironics PerformaTrak com CapStrap

Máscara de face total

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

O conforto e a estabilidade da máscara de face total PerformaTrak são melhorados com a presilha CapStrap. Esta presilha simplifica a colocação, os cuidados do paciente e reaplicação da máscara.

Contacte-nos

Documentação

Brochura (1)

Brochura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand