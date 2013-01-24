Página inicial
Pinnacle³ Rápido. Consistente. Confiável.

Pinnacle³ Auto-Segmentation with SPICE

Rápido. Consistente. Confiável.

Reduza horas de contorno a apenas alguns cliques com Pinnacle³ Auto-Segmentação com SPICE. Esse pacote automatizado economiza tempo e melhora a consistência do contorno.

Características
Simultaneous auto-contouring || Economia de tempo

100% autônomo

Geração de contornos automáticos para múltiplos pacientes e órgãos. Essa característica requer pouca intervenção do usuário. A maioria das tarefas pode ocorrer ao mesmo tempo, permitindo-lhe fazer outras coisas importantes.
Probabilistic Segmentation || Melhora a consistência do cont

Contornos de alta qualidade

Atlas e Estruturas podem ser adaptados para atender operadores individuais. Os atlas dos “experts” são analizados através de Segmentação Probabilística, resultando em contornos de alta qualidade.
Pinnacle³ integration || Economia de tempo

Fluxo de trabalho simplificado

A Auto Segmentação está disponível a partir de qualquer terminal Pinnacle³, oferecendo-lhe todos os benefícios do fluxo de trabalho do Pinnacle³ sem a necessidade de importar ou exportar dados. Complemente a Auto Segmentação com a Segmentação baseada em modelo.

