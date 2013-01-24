By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Geração de contornos automáticos para múltiplos pacientes e órgãos. Essa característica requer pouca intervenção do usuário. A maioria das tarefas pode ocorrer ao mesmo tempo, permitindo-lhe fazer outras coisas importantes.
Probabilistic Segmentation || Melhora a consistência do cont
Contornos de alta qualidade
Atlas e Estruturas podem ser adaptados para atender operadores individuais. Os atlas dos “experts” são analizados através de Segmentação Probabilística, resultando em contornos de alta qualidade.
Pinnacle³ integration || Economia de tempo
Fluxo de trabalho simplificado
A Auto Segmentação está disponível a partir de qualquer terminal Pinnacle³, oferecendo-lhe todos os benefícios do fluxo de trabalho do Pinnacle³ sem a necessidade de importar ou exportar dados. Complemente a Auto Segmentação com a Segmentação baseada em modelo.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.