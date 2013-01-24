Página inicial
QLAB Cardiac Analysis

QLAB é projetada para facilmente extrair os dados que você precisa para orientar suas decisões, decisões que podem resultar em tratamentos de qualidade e eficientes para os pacientes. Veja e analise dados durante e depois do exame, aumentando o fluxo de trabalho por departamento.

Características
Quantificação cardíaca 3D (3DQ) || Visualização e quantificação a

Q-Apps 3D Avançados

Veja, separe e exiba volumes de 3D com a Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ). Meça a distância entre áreas de imagens 2D MPR para volumes biplanos VE, fração de ejeção (FE) e calculo de massa de VE. Manipule panos 2D para um biplano 2D FE mais apurado, sem redução da imagem.
Espessamento médio-Intimal (EMI) || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-Apps

Medição automática do espessamento médio-intimal da carótida. Acesso rápido e fácil aos dados EMI.
Navegação pela Válvula Mitral A.I. (M... || Fluxo de trabalho eficiente

Q-Apps 3D avançado

Ferramenta fácil de usar, que oferece uma abrangente lista de MV bem como medição e cálculos de suporto anatômico. Requer um volume de Live 3D TEE. Modelo fácil de interpretar, em oito passos guiados. Mais medidas básicas de annulus e leaflet podem ser adquiridas em apenas quarto passos.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3... || Visualização e quantificação a

Q-Apps 3D avançado

Mede volume endocardial do VE, volume de movimento, e frações de ejeção 3D utilizando detecção de borda semi-automatizada em espaços 3D. Oferece acesso temporizado para cada volume mínimo 17 de região e determina a sincronicidade para todos os volumes de segmentos ou para um grupo usuário selecionado de segmentos de volume. Q-App mede frações de ejeção semi automatizadas global 3D sem suposição geométrica. Também oferece informações em tempo real para avaliação de falência cardíaca.
Região de Interesse || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-Apps

Esse plug-in oferece contraste eco e imagens coloridas que ajudam você a extrair dados acústicos das imagens.
Preciso e rápido || Fluxo de trabalho eficiente

Calculo de fração de ejeção

Um componente essencial para quase toda ecografia, a fração de ejeção esta entre os parâmetros chefes de ecocardiografias para prevenção de disfunções do ventrículo esquerdo e deteriorações clinicas, e é um importante fator quando consideramos correções cirúrgicas. QLAB é a solução para fração de ejeção, Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
Quantificação de esforço (QE) || Visualização e quantificação a

Q-Apps

Esse Q-app oferece dados funcionais de tecido colorido e velocidade Doppler, e ajuda você a derivar o deslocamento, esforço, e taxa de esforço.
Quantificação cardíaca 2D automatizad... || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-Apps 2D avançado

Detecção de margem de VE automática. Acesso rápido a 2D FE provados e volumes. Escolha entre o método Biplane Simpson’s/TMAD (utilizando movimento annulus). A ferramenta ideal para todo laboratório de ecografias, a2DQ oferece 2D FE com um clique para todo paciente sem traçado manual. TMAD oferece um index validado que correlaciona-se com FE, especialmente usado em pacientes tecnicamente difíceis.
Menos suposições || Fluxo de trabalho eficiente

Diagnostico de isquemia

A eco sob stress pode ser a primeira defesa no diagnostico de isquemia. No caso do estudo ser inconclusivo, é um desperdicio de tempo para o tratamento e o diagnostico. A Philips desenvolveu a tecnologia de sistemas de eco que facilitam a obtenção de imagens que você precisa para resultados conclusivos. PureWave Crystal produz imagens de excelente qualidade em uma frequência de 1 a 5 MHz, melhorando imagens de pacientes tecnicamente difíceis, com uma penetração excelente e poucos artefatos. O transdutor X5-1 xMATRIX com iRotate oferece um modo inovador de completar o protocolo de eco sob stress a partir da mesma janela, sem troca de transdutor.
Quantificação de movimentação cardía... || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-Apps 2D avançado

Baseado em 2D de detecção de pigmentos. Automaticamente posiciona uma região de interesse baseada em uma visão anatômica selecionada, e gera medidas das funções do miocárdio, regionais e globais. Oferece um gráfico, de centro de alvo com 17 segmentos, e uma variedade de diplays de onda. Também oferece Fração de ejeção LV, e valor volume sistólico (VVS), e valor de volume dístico (FVD). Maneira fácil e rápida de adquirir ambos EF e GLS na mesma imagem.
Gerenciamento || Fluxo de trabalho eficiente

Pacientes com falência cardíaca

A terapia de sincronização cardíaca pode aumentar as taxas de sobrevivência de pacientes com falência cardíaca que respondem a essa terapia. No entanto, o método de acesso não prevê uma resposta positiva em todos os casos, resultando em uma terapia cara e ineficiente. Qualquer novo método deve ser facilmente integrado aos estudos de ecografia. QLAB oferece ferramentas de quantificação 2D e 3D avançadas para pacientes com falência cardíaca com o espessamento médio-intimal – EMI, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
CMQ sob stress || Confiança nos diagnósticos

Q-Apps 2D avançado

Baseada em tecnologia 2D de identificação de pigmentos, oferece um método para acessar as funções cardíacas de forma global, regional e local, em descanso ou durante exercícios de pico. Com uma interface rápida e fácil de usar, projetada especialmente para exames de ecografia sob stress.
QLAB é para você || Fluxo de trabalho eficiente

Se você estiver interessado

QLAB é para você se você estiver interessado em quantificação comprovada para exames que são mais fáceis de realizar, mais reproduzíveis, e trazem novos níveis de informação clínica. Se você quer visualizar, manipular, e medir de grupos de dados 3D com relatórios abrangentes. Se você tem necessidade de ferramentas de analise avançada de imagens para quantificações 2D e 3D e quantificação Doppler colorida e atuação em estudos de contraste. Se você gostaria de visualizações cardíaca pós-exame, interpretação e quantificação avançada 2D, colorida, e modos de imagem 3D e criação de arquivos gráficos nos formatos BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV e AVI para apresentações de modo fácil e rápido.

