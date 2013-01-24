Página inicial
Live 3D TEE 3D ultrasound imaging

Live 3D TEE

3D ultrasound imaging

Com Live 3D ETE, cardiologistas, cardiocirurgiões, anestesistas, cardiologistas intervencionistas e ecocardiologistas podem ver as estruturas cardíacas e funções em tempo real. É rapidamente reproduzível, e quantificável

Estruturas e funções

Habilidade de ver estruturas cardíacas e funções em ação, mesmo em casos de pacientes difíceis de examinar.
Visualização

Visualização para implantação de dispositivo
Veja a válvula completa

Habilidade para ver a válvula completa a partir de múltiplas perspectivas enquanto o coração esta batendo.
Liderança Live 3D ETE

xMatrix Live 3D ETE da Philips foi lançado em 2007, e desde então o Live 3D TEE tem sido clinicamente provado em mais de um milhão de exames e procedimentos.
Dados e perspectivas

Acesso a dados e perspectivas não disponíveis em transtorácicas.
Visibilidade aumentada

Visibilidade aumentada durante procedimentos guiados
Monitoramento

Monitoramento antes, durante e pós cirurgia
Compartilhamento ETE

Philips oferece opções de sistemas eco Live 3D ETE, incluindo sistema portátil
Melhora a comunicação

Melhora comunicação com cirurgiões, pacientes e suas famílias.
Visualização ao vivo

Habilidade de visualização ao vivo durante o prosseguimento para claramente acessar os reparos e resultados
Facilidade de manuseio aumenta o rend...

Quantificação fácil da válvula mitral com dados objetivos.

