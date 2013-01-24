Manage uncertainty with proven service expertise
Our vast experience and resources allow you to manage the uncertainty around the investments, resources, and technology you need to supply critical healthcare services – and make the most of your ongoing operations. You can depend on Philips, a quality manufacturer of innovative healthcare solutions for over 100 years. Benefit from our expertise and in-depth knowledge across the healthcare spectrum. Extend your reach through Philips and our established third-party networks.
Count on our broad and stable network of almost 7,000 diversely skilled engineers. Our network has 18+ years of experience delivering vendor-independent, direct service that’s designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations across the globe.