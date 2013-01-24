RightFit Select
the right balance
When you need to balance service support and your budget, Philips RightFit Service Agreement Select offers quality equipment support according to OEM standards, delivered with the experience and expertise of our field service network. You get uptime coverage and a quick response at a moderate cost to meet your budget needs. It includes added system protection with flexible parts, labor, and travel coverage options. Experience peace of mind knowing that your equipment is being maintained according to OEM standards with planned maintenance.