Stay the same, but change radically. Philips ProGrade converts your analog BuckyDiagnost X-ray room to full Philips digital radiography without the hassle and expense of a geometry replacement. One day is all it takes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
As a one-solution provider, Philips offers this integrated solution with a digital wireless detector, digital workflow features, and Philips Service, for a complete BuckyDiagnost upgrade. Just add our new SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detector and an Eleva workspot to experience premium digital imaging, enhanced digital productivity and high patient throughput.
Easy to carry and handle for faster exams
This state-of-the-art cassette-sized SkyPlate wireless portable detector offers superb image resolution with excellent X-ray dose efficiency yet weighs just 2.8 kg (6.2 lbs.).
Designed for fast and consistent results
It is the same Eleva harmonized user interface found on all Philips premium digital radiography systems. Pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more streamlined workflow.
Fast workflow through Bucky integration
ProGrade speeds your workflow with digital acquisition and processing features. Bucky tray remains closed between exposures. DAP values are automatically transferred to the Eleva workspot in DICOM format.
Consistently good image quality
UNIQUE optimizes every link of the imaging chain. It harmonizes contrast levels, highlights faint details, and adapts parameters to provide lots of detail and wide image dynamics, while still maintaining a natural, artifact-free appearance.
