A first-of-its-kind innovation, IQon Spectral CT uses on-demand color quantification to help you identify the composition of what you see. You get anatomical information and the ability to uncover structures based on material content.
Discover exciting new analysis opportunities. Unique NanoPanel Prism detector design delivers conventional anatomical information and simultaneous color quantification and the ability to characterize structures, along with monoenergetic image information – all in one scan. Every scan can be spectral on-demand because the spectral data is always available.
Sustain image quality and dose management
Consistency in exam quality and patient care remains a priority. You have full access to all the dose-management tools you would normally have available in a conventional scanning mode. Tools like dose modulation are not discarded in order to perform spectral exams.
Become a recognized clinical leader
Review prospective and retrospective spectral data analysis with traditional workflow. IQon Spectral CT presents an exciting new approach for collecting and using spectral CT data, which can set your institution apart. With this unique spectral diagnostic ability, you can be recognized as a clinical leader, and at the same time, a low-dose champion.
Our iterative model reconstruction (IMR) tool breaks the strong link between noise and dose, allowing for virtually noise-free images through 73% - 90%* noise reduction, helping reveal information previously hidden in noise.
With IMR you can achieve a 60% - 80%* dose reduction on conventional scans.
Enable patient-centered imaging and retrospective analysis
iPatient enables personalized, patient-centered imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow.
Retrospective spectral analysis is made possible through the iPatient platform, so you can experience Spectral CT without the need for any special protocols.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
