Eleva is adaptable to the way you work and helps provide convenient and efficient patient care. By customizing and automating the imaging process, you can optimize exams for virtually every type of patient, from newborn babies up to obese adults. Enhance your departmental throughput.
Easy, intuitive to operate
Using the Eleva workspot touchscreen it takes just three easy steps to get an image after exposure. All images and information are integrated into your hospital networks such as RIS/PACS and archiving systems through DICOM. Training time is short, benefits are immediate.
Simplifies exposure control
All generator functionality is fully integrated into the Eleva workspot, saving you space and time. You can easily adapt exposure parameters by choosing from our pre-programed settings and applying them right from the Eleva workspot to enhance workflow efficiency.
Integrates with the latest technologies
With each Eleva release we provide integration with our latest technologies such as, SkyFlow (contrast enhancement for gridless chest exams), SkyPlate wireless portable detectors, ceiling suspended geometry, Windows 7 OS, and DICOM-DVD storage. Each update expands your capabilities.
One concept - multiple modalities
The Eleva interface is common across our radiography portfolio. You decide when, where and how to work, be it on a CR, DR, or RF system. Enjoy the advantages of flexible clustering of different X-ray modalities. You can even start several examinations from different modalities at the same time.
