Allowing for greater patient ambulation, Philips IntelliVue Cableless Measurement solution provides NBP and SpO₂ data to help enhance care and aid mobilization of patients throughout your facility. Features small, lightweight devices.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Cableless devices free up patients and offer reliability
Gain greater freedom of movement and ambulation for patients while providing reliable and secure transfer of vital signs to the central station through the existing network infrastructure. Philips cableless devices can be used anywhere greater mobility is desired, such as in critical and intermediate care areas, medical-surgical and telemetry units, and during transport.
Secure transmission || Reliable monitoring
Secure transmission to support decision making
Philips small, lightweight cableless devices transmit vital signs information to a central nurse’s station via an IntelliVue patient monitor or telemetry transmitter to help clinicians with the early identification of deteriorating conditions.
Extra measurement features || Improved patient mobility
Extra measurement features extend monitoring capabilities
Add measurements beyond ECG, such as NBP and optional SpO₂, eliminating the need for an additional SpO₂ and NBP monitor. The solution uses short-range radio (SRR) so you can provide these capabilities without additional capital investment.
An integral rechargeable battery is designed for long life and an efficient use of resources, reducing the need to frequently order and dispose of batteries.
Small and lightweight || Improved patient mobility
Small and lightweight for enhanced patient comfort
The cableless measurement pods are easy to apply and easy to wear. Their lightweight design enhances patient comfort and does not interfere with the goals of treatment.
Cableless technology || Improved patient mobility
Cableless technology reduces cable clutter
Fewer measurement cables help enhance patient mobility by eliminating the wire between the SpO₂ and/or NBP sensor and the monitor, while also decreasing the potential hazard of clinical staff disconnecting the cables by accident.
