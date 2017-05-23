Página inicial
Servidores agrupados

Os servidores agrupados oferecem uma redundância total.
Arquitetura de virtualização modular

O IntelliSpace PACS iVault baseia-se numa série expansível de unidades de armazenamento de ligação direta RAID-5. Esta arquitetura modular proporciona um armazenamento escalável para suportar as necessidades de uma única instituição autónoma e configurações distribuídas para redes de cuidados de saúde totalmente integradas.
Vários servidores de armazenamento

O iVault proporciona uma segurança de dados adicional ao armazenar os dados clínicos nos seus vários servidores de armazenamento. Os servidores também proporcionam um balanceamento de carga para um fornecimento de dados rápido e fiável.
Recuperação de baixo custo

A recuperação de baixo custo melhora a utilização da largura de banda através de WAN.
24/7/365 Monitoring

Human support enables Philips Customer Care to identify and rapidly respond to issues that could potentially impact system performance.
99.99% Uptime

System is guaranteed to be up and running for 99.99% of the time, giving you the security you need in life-critical situations.
Recuperação de desastres externa

O centro de dados de recuperação de desastres da Philips trabalha consigo para desenvolver um plano de recuperação de desastres totalmente integrado para a sua instituição em caso de catástrofe natural. Tal permite-nos realizar uma recuperação total de dados no prazo de 96 horas.
Ativação pós-falha da lista de trabalho

Esta funcionalidade permite-lhe aceder aos dados de imagens, mesmo que o servidor da base de dados central ou WAN não esteja disponível.
Nível 1 das instalações

O nível 1 das instalações foi concebido para a segurança e tolerância a falhas.
Armazenamento RAID-5

Todas as imagens no IntelliSpace PACS iVault são armazenadas em unidades de armazenamento de ligação direta RAID-5 para facilitar o fornecimento de imagens em três segundos ou menos.

Documentação

