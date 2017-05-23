Termos de pesquisa
Servidores agrupados
Arquitetura de virtualização modular para um armazenamento escalável
Vários servidores de armazenamento para uma proteção adicional
Recuperação de baixo custo
24/7/365 Monitoring for rapid response to issues
99.99% Uptime for life-critical services
Sistema externo de recuperação de desastres para um restauro de dados completo
A ativação pós-falha da lista de trabalho permite o acesso em caso de falha de rede
Nível 1 das instalações
Armazenamento RAID-5 para um fornecimento rápido e atempado
