Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

IntelliSpace PACS Image management

IntelliSpace PACS iSyntax Technology

Image management

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

Current medical imaging systems attempt to deliver massive amounts of data to expensive workstations in a "brute force" approach. In contrast, iSyntax delivers images on demand, giving users rapid access to the imaging data they need.

Contacte-nos

Galeria de mídia

Características
Just-in-Time Delivery || Fast image access

Just-in-Time Delivery for rapid access on your own network

iSyntax gives you faster access to the images you need. It is based on mathematical representations of images called wavelets, which enable on-demand delivery of image data. iSyntax delivers full-fidelity medical images over existing hospital networks, making large infrastructure upgrades unnecessary.
Paperless worklist || Efficient workflow

Paperless worklist for direct information delivery

Workflow management in radiology is still largely based on moving around bits of paper. In contrast, Philips paperless worklist interfaces with your pre-existing RIS/HIS systems, and provides the appropriate workflow information directly to radiologists, techs, referring physicians, and critical care areas.
Single database || Fast image access

Single database for enhanced data delivery

To deliver the truly integrated data necessary in a clinical setting, IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 uses a single database. This reduces the need for archaic pre-fetching and auto-routing algorithms. Synchronizing PACS and RIS databases no longer requires extra effort. IntelliSpace PACS delivers on the promise of "images and appropriate information anytime, anywhere*."
Patient ID management || Efficient workflow

Patient ID management for a complete patient profile

Philips iSyntax has a unique workflow model that efficiently manages multiple patient IDs for a single patient within an integrated health system with multiple RIS/HIS systems. This helps you keep track of all the information about a patient, across multiple departments and hospitals.

Documentação

Brochura (5)

Brochura

  • It is the user's responsibility to ensure that Philips network performance recommendations for IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 are met.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.