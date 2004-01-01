Termos de pesquisa

EPIQ7 C5-1 Curved Array with PureWave crystal technology

Transducer

5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed, High-PRF and color Doppler; and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, advanced XRES, and multi-variate harmonic imaging. General purpose abdominal, obstetrical, gynecological, and interventional applications. Discreet TSI for deep abdominal, obstetrical, and gynecological penetration enables: Tissue aberration correction and Coded beamforming with chirp transmit and coded harmonics. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* Not all features available on all systems)

