EPIQ7 C8-5 Curved Array

Transducer

8 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, M-mode, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, and XRES imaging*. Ob/Gyn, fetal echo, vascular, pediatric, neonatal, and urology applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* Not all features available on all systems)

