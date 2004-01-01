Termos de pesquisa

EPIQ7 L15-7io Broadband Compact Linear Array

Transducer

Encontrar produtos semelhantes

15 to 7 MHz operating extended frequency range. 23 mm effective aperture length. 8° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed PW Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, and XRES. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and small parts. Vascular surgical, cardiac epicardial, and superficial vascular, musculoskeletal and small parts applications.

Contacte-nos
Características
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Veja todos os recursos
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Todos os direitos reservados.

Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.

É profissional de saúde?
Por favor, selecione a opção
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.