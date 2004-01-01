15 to 7 MHz operating extended frequency range. 23 mm effective aperture length. 8° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed PW Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, and XRES. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and small parts. Vascular surgical, cardiac epicardial, and superficial vascular, musculoskeletal and small parts applications.
Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar
Diga-nos como podemos ajudar
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.