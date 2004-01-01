Termos de pesquisa

6 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fully-sampled matrix phased array with 9,212 elements. Dynamic focusing over range in both lateral and elevation dimensions. Three line densities in 3D and 4D modes. General purpose abdominal, obstetrical, fetal echo, and gynecological applications. 2D, M-mode, color Doppler, Color Power Angio including directional CPA, pulsed Doppler, elevation compounding, biplane (Live xPlane) with color, 3D with color and CPA, 4D, triggered full volume with color, advanced XRES, and harmonic imaging. Auto-heart detection for triggered full volume fetal echo in grayscale and color. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

