iE33 xMATRIX L11-3 Linear Array Transducer

11 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arteria and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), and internal mammary vessels imaging applications.