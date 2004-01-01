Termos de pesquisa

HD11 XE V8-4 Volume Curved Array

Transducer

8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Field of view: 85 degrees. Steerable pulsed wave, High-PRF and color Doppler; Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, harmonic and STIC imaging. Supports high resolution 2D imaging. Supports high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisition . Supports 4D imaging up to 30 volumes per second. Supports 3D color Doppler. General purpose small adult and pediatric abdominal, obstetrical, and gynecological applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

