iU22 xMATRIX L17-5 Linear Array Transducer

17 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. Ultra-fine pitch, high resolution linear array. 38 mm effective aperture length. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced breast imaging TSI. High-resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, superficial vascular, and musculoskeletal imaging. Elastography. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.