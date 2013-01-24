Página inicial
Site planning community

A valuable resource for in-depth site planning information

1
2
1
2
Our Site Planning Community offers additional, free content not found on this public website. Geared toward architects, engineers and contractors (AEC), the Site Planning Community is a valuable resource for in-depth site planning information including:
 

  • Handbooks – These handbooks are guides for those on your team involved in facility design and construction. They are available for each Philips imaging modality.
  • Standard Reference Drawings – Often referred to as ‘typicals’ these drawing packages are designed to show preferred room size, equipment placement, general equipment sizes and weights, system power consumption and system air conditioning. They are available in PDF andDWG formats.
  • Seismic Information – Your structural engineer-of-record may use Philips calculations (as a reference only) in order to develop their own load calculations for submission to all appropriate governing bodies.
  • Planning Guides – If you are new to site planning for medical imaging equipment, these guides provide a general overview of what is required.


Access to the Philips Site Planning Community is free and easy. Talk to your Philips Account Manager or sign up here for a password.

Frequently asked questions

Site planning solutions

Preferred and interactive room layouts

Perfect for early site planning discussions

 

