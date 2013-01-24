Enquanto cardiologista, precisa de fazer diagnósticos fiáveis e precisos, de uma forma rápida, robusta e reprodutível. A solução de alto desempenho do EPIQ CVx 5.0 da Philips combina a experiência em cardiologia da Philips com a experiência comprovada em quantificação da TOMTEC. Esta solução ajuda-o a expandir as suas capacidades de quantificação, melhorando o seu fluxo de trabalho cardiovascular e aumentando a qualidade dos cuidados prestados.