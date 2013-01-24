A 3D Auto RV é uma forte combinação de tecnologias inovadoras da Philips e da TOMTEC que lhe permite medir, de forma fácil e precisa, os volumes do ventrículo direito em 3D e a fração de ejeção em apenas 15 segundos. A 3D Auto RV suporta medições completas em 3D e 2D a partir do mesmo conjunto de dados de volume, o que permite um fluxo de trabalho eficiente.
