Concebido para cardiologia.
Desenvolvido para garantir melhores cuidados de saúde.

Quantificação robusta, desempenho comprovado – com a versão 5.0 do EPIQ CVx da Philips

Enquanto cardiologista, precisa de fazer diagnósticos fiáveis e precisos, de uma forma rápida, robusta e reprodutível. A solução de alto desempenho do EPIQ CVx 5.0 da Philips combina a experiência em cardiologia da Philips com a experiência comprovada em quantificação da TOMTEC. Esta solução ajuda-o a expandir as suas capacidades de quantificação, melhorando o seu fluxo de trabalho cardiovascular e aumentando a qualidade dos cuidados prestados.
Contacte-nos ainda hoje para descobrir de que forma o EPIQ CVx pode ajudar o seu departamento de cardiologia a prestar cuidados cardiovasculares de qualidade superior.
Melhore a confiança no diagnóstico –
com a Philips e a TOMTEC

AutoStrain
AutoStrain LV, LA e RV

O AutoStrain da TOMTEC proporciona medições dedicadas da deformação longitudinal global (GLS) do ventrículo esquerdo (LV), do ventrículo direito (RV) e da aurícula esquerda (LA), com apenas um botão. A tecnologia de automatização avançada, tal como o Auto View Recognition e o Auto Contour Placement, traz reprodutibilidade e velocidade, ajudando-o a incorporar a GLS na prática diária.
Leia o nosso livro branco
3Dstrain
3D Auto RV


A 3D Auto RV é uma forte combinação de tecnologias inovadoras da Philips e da TOMTEC que lhe permite medir, de forma fácil e precisa, os volumes do ventrículo direito em 3D e a fração de ejeção em apenas 15 segundos. A 3D Auto RV suporta medições completas em 3D e 2D a partir do mesmo conjunto de dados de volume, o que permite um fluxo de trabalho eficiente.

Leia o nosso livro branco
4D Mitral Valve Assessment (MVA)
4D Mitral Valve Assessment (MVA)

O software MVA da TOMTEC suporta análises quantitativas dinâmicas das estruturas anatómicas da válvula mitral, do anel e da linha de fecho das duas cúspides. Além disso, proporciona medições pormenorizadas e automáticas que permitem aos médicos quantificar os resultados patológicos.
Otimize o fluxo de trabalho com uma interface do utilizador personalizável

Personalização
Interface do utilizador 3D cardíaca configurável

Um ecrã tátil configurável reduz a necessidade de percorrer com o dedo para procurar os controlos necessários, o que liberta a sua atenção, permitindo-lhe focar-se na imagem e no paciente. A interface centrada em cardiologia oferece uma forma consistente de trabalhar e permite-lhe adaptar a interface ao seu ambiente e obter exames mais rápidos.
Fluxo de trabalho orientado pelas predefinições
Fluxo de trabalho orientado pelas predefinições

O EPIQ CVx 5.0 possibilita a configuração ao nível das predefinições específicas do tecido (TSP), permitindo-lhe personalizar os controlos de uma forma que se adapte às suas necessidades específicas. Tal proporciona um fluxo de trabalho de exames mais simplificado que lhe poupa tempo precioso durante um exame.
Melhore o desempenho de imagem –com avaliação vascular 3D em tempo real

Sonda
Sonda XL14-3 xMATRIX

A sonda XL14 de ponta proporciona uma reprodutibilidade e consistência elevadas na amostragem de estenoses e suporta o posicionamento preciso do volume da amostra por Doppler com o nosso Doppler XPlane exclusivo. Além disso, a visualização 3D em tempo real de alta qualidade pode ajudar a facilitar a tomada de decisões clínicas e a melhorar a consulta dos pacientes.
EPIQ CVxi – agora alargado para satisfazer as necessidades de ecografias de diagnóstico


O EPIQ CVxi constitui uma nova direção para a orientação de ecografias de intervenção, com um nível superior de desempenho clínico em todos os procedimentos de intervenção. O EPIQ CVxi 5.0 também adiciona uma série de funcionalidades, tais como o Dynamic HeartModel e as mais recentes soluções da TOMTEC para os ventrículos esquerdo e direito. Além disso, oferece-lhe a flexibilidade necessária para suportar exames de diagnóstico fora dos laboratórios de intervenção.

Atualize o seu sistema para dar resposta aos desafios das ecografias modernas


A versão 5.0 do EPIQ CVx da Philips é a nossa solução cardiovascular mais avançada de sempre – permite-lhe usufruir de um nível excecional de desempenho clínico em matéria de ecografias de diagnóstico e de intervenção, numa grande variedade de pacientes.

Este é o melhor momento para atualizar a sua solução para o padrão mais recente. Para saber mais sobre as suas opções, clique no botão abaixo.
Verifique as opções de atualização

