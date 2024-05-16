Virtual Imaging tools

CT Collaboration Live extends your team’s capabilities with remote connectivity. Communicate directly from the CT scanner with your peers to simplify consultation and training.
Lifecycle Learning helps build and sustain staff competency. Access instructor-led remote training with a Philips clinical expert and build staff proficiency using an e-learning library.
On Demand Clinical Support provides real-time access to Philips experts on demand, using CT Collaboration Live.
Manage and standardize protocols without interrupting scanner workflow with CT Protocol Manager. This central protocol repository allows for remote viewing, editing, distributing and approving protocols in connected scanners.
* 510(k) pending – not available for sale in the USA. Not available in all geographies. ** Not available in all geographies. † This product is not commercially available for sale in the USA.
