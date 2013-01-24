No contexto da imagiologia pediátrica, as imagens de alta qualidade são ajustadas ao peso dos pacientes pequenos para gerir a dose de radiação. Não pode sacrificar a qualidade de imagem ou as informações anatómicas fundamentais que afetariam o curso de tratamento mais vantajoso. A nossa gama AlluraClarity de sistemas de raios X proporciona uma elevada qualidade de imagem a níveis de dose ultrabaixos. As ferramentas específicas de pediatria oferecem maior precisão, previsibilidade, confiança e clareza.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.