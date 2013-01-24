Intervenção coronária percutânea

As intervenções complexas, como a oclusão total crónica, o tratamento de bifurcações e a doença de múltiplos vasos, requerem tempos de procedimento longos, o que pode aumentar a exposição à radiação do pessoal e dos pacientes. Uma redução na espessura do suporte torna os stents menos radiopacos e mais difíceis de ver. E a necessidade de manter uma boa qualidade de imagem, ao mesmo tempo que evita a nefropatia induzida por contraste, é fundamental.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.