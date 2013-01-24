A qualidade de imagem de elevado contraste e o poder de penetração em anatomias densas são requisitos fundamentais durante os procedimentos de urologia. Os nossos arcos em C móveis apoiam-no na visualização de cálculos renais e da urodinâmica em pacientes normais e obesos. Estes sistemas compactos são fáceis de posicionar numa variedade de posições para acomodar procedimentos e pacientes exigentes.
