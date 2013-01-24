As ferramentas de apoio à decisão clínica, como Horizon Trends, ProtocolWatch, ST Map e Early Warning Score, incluem ecrãs intuitivos e alarmes inteligentes para destacar alterações subtis, ajudando-o a reconhecer as alterações e a implementar a terapia precocemente.
Clinical Decision Support tools such as Horizon Trends, ProtocolWatch, ST Map and Early Warning Score feature intuitive displays and smart alarms to bring subtle changes into focus, helping you to recognize changes and implement therapy early.
