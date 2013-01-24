Página inicial
A hero’s journey 
to recovery

Philips' solutions to save lives of our service men and women

Soldier hugging her child.

When a soldier is injured, he or she begins one of the most complex journeys that a patient can take.
 

The point of injury (POI) is an example. Basic life-saving measures can be complicated if the POI is also the frontline. In addition to stabilizing the soldier, you may need to protect him.
 

Treatment means transportation not just from one hospital department to another, but often from one hospital to another—sometimes with hours of transportation time in between.
 

We understand the complexity of bringing a soldier from injury to recovery over hundreds or thousands of miles. We offer products like rugged, easy-to-use monitors and defibrillators to help in the field and clear imaging equipment to give the finest hospital care. Data is available so the soldier’s medical records can follow her every step of the way.
 

Philips is dedicated to supporting combat medicine and to making a soldier’s journey to recovery as fast and easy as possible.
The journey to recovery  

Graphic of a soldier carrying a wounded person.

Point of injury  

As soon as a soldier is injured, the Golden Hour begins. It is important to get the wounded soldier stabilized for transportation to secondary care as quickly as possible.

 

The Intellivue MP2 is a light-weight, rugged monitor that is easy to use. It helps you to make informed treatment decisions until transport arrives.
Graphic of a MEDEVAC helicopter.

MEDEVAC or CASEVAC  

Getting the soldier to the field hospital is the next priority. Basic life-support and monitoring is necessary during evacuation in any circumstances.

 

The HeartStart MRx is a tough, reliable monitor and defibrillator. It is built to withstand harsh environments and has received Airworthiness and Safe-to-Fly Certifications for use in evacuation aircraft.
Graphic of a medical cross.

Role 1 & 2 hospital  

In the field hospital, advanced medical care is started, including surgical procedures and trauma management.

 

The Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor. It has a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications so you have the information you need right at the bedside.

 
Graphic of an airplane.

Transport  

Once stable, the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) transports the soldier to longer-term care.

 

You need advanced monitoring because transportation times can be long. Clinical Decision Support (CDS) helps make decision-making in flight easy and fast. Data can be exported to an electronic medical record (EMR) that will travel with the soldier to the next hospital.

 
“H” for hospital.

Role 3 & 4 hospital  

At the Role 3 & 4 hospital, advanced medical treatment is continued. The soldier is assessed for long-term treatment and the EMR provides data to give you a comprehensive picture of the soldier’s condition.

 

Philips clinical informatics solutions are mobile with robust data export capabilities for integration into your EMR. They can take the physiological and imaging data that you need to make informed clinical decisions and make them available on many platforms.
A soldier giving chest compressions.
It’s impossible to talk about a “Hero’s Journey to Recovery” without also talking about the heroes who take them on that journey. Medics, doctors, nurses, clinicians, fellow soldiers… All of these heroes deserve our recognition for getting our soldiers to the services that help them get well.

All of us at Philips want to express our deep gratitude to the men, women and families who serve our country and appreciation for the many sacrifices they make.

Related topics

Spot trends. Take action early.

Spot trends. Take action early.
   

Find tools to recognize subtle changes in an injured soldier's condition and learn how you could act before a SAE occurs.  

 

Read now
Track meaningful information from injury to recovery

Track meaningful information from injury to recovery  

From the point-of-injury to the bedside to release, interoperability means having the data you need to make the best decisions for a soldier's recovery.

 

Read now 

  • IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score (EWS)
    Learn how IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score (EWS) can help you spot signs of deterioration for early intervention.

