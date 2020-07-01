Assessment & Planning
Building a futureproof plan enabling clinical procedures with an optimal patient and business outcome.
Managed Services is our comprehensive, vendor neutral solution designed to guide and support you in achieving optimized business outcomes. Working in close partnership as an extension of your team, we go beyond traditional Managed Equipment Services by treating technology as an enabler rather than an outcome. Our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, to support you in making confident investment decisions.
This solution is designed to address the rising demand for clinical services and increased pressure from regulators to improve quality and patient outcomes, combined with the ability to handle ageing medical equipment and capital investment limitations.
Our customers are looking for a partner who takes responsibility for planning and managing the complexity of their equipment, technology, and systems (including AI), based on current and future needs. Sharing risk and reward, we partner with you to encourage clinical, operational, financial and experiential transformation, empowering you to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction. At Philips we understand that the challenges of managing technology can vary depending upon your role and responsibilities. Discover how Managed Services can help you excel by selecting one of the 4 videos:
Relying on medical equipment and technology to improve clinical outcomes requires confident decision-making.
Achieving your cost improvement targets in the face of rising patient numbers and limited capacity, impacts departmental efficiency.
Capital constraints and budget reductions affect your ability to plan for the future and remain competitive.
Your growth, revenue, and talent retention, (while ensuring quality care), suffer when services underperform.
We felt Philips really understood the unique challenges we face at Wye Valley NHS Trust. I felt confident they can bring their wealth of experience and international expertise, but make it relevant for our department and our community."
Robert Griffiths
Radiology Services Manager Wye Valley NHS Trust
Having worked closely with Philips to identify what we needed from a long term partnership, we have a clear plan on how to maintain and advance our services while strengthening our culture of continuous improvement.”
Sue Jacques, Chief Executive
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
We’re getting the best from our resources, improving the patient experience and our working lives for better outcomes.”
Susan Farrell
Lead Superintendent Radiographer, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
We look forward to collaborating with Philips and being able to provide state-of-the-art cardiac imaging as part of a highly efficient and forward looking Cardiology service for the people of Leeds and West Yorkshire.”
Dr Chris Pepper, Clinical Director for Cardiology
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust
One of the key successes of the contract has been Philips’ willingness to work flexibly with the Trust when making decisions regarding the replacement of equipment or the need for alternative/additional equipment to be introduced to the departments
Mrs Owens
Director of Unscheduled Care, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
We chose to collaborate with Philips for their knowledge of workflows in the hospital environment as well as the expertise in medical technology optimization, training, maintenance, IT integration and data analytics. Their ability to work with us as an early advisor in the design and strategic planning process of our smart hospital vision is what set them apart.”
Richard Tam, EVP & CAO
Mackenzie Health
We work closely to align ourselves with your strategic priorities, guided by key performance indicators (KPIs) and business outcome objectives. The intent is to engage in a responsive approach to technology management, ensuring continued delivery of high quality patient care with a predictable cashflow. We organize for success by following a structured approach to assist you in improving all aspects of technology-based operations.
Building a futureproof plan enabling clinical procedures with an optimal patient and business outcome.
Defining the optimal finance model for your business, improving your cashflow and balance sheet.
Providing vendor-agnostic procurement services and clinical freedom of choice.
Offering a single point of contact for managing daily operations and guaranteeing success of the partnership.
Monitoring performance and driving continuous operational improvement.
Training staff and ensuring high availability of up-to-date systems in line with agreed quality and regulatory requirements.
Taking care of installation, integration and site readiness for clinical procedures, without disrupting patient flows.
Why strategic technology management is emerging as a key operational discipline in healthcare
Read how to create an effective strategic technology management partnership and shift the burden by sharing the risks and rewards.
Working in partnership to deliver flexible, right fit, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and service management plans. Agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, supporting customers to make confident investment decisions.
Leveraging our transformation expertise to drive positive change, deliver cutting-edge facilities through assessment of equipment and service needs, clinical service modelling, infrastructure planning, strategic design and change management programmes.
Improving patient and staff journeys through workflow optimisation, enabling access to immersive experiential and ergonomic technology, research and training programmes.
Providing access to real-time metrics through integrated information management systems and comprehensive LEAN training programmes, enabling continuous service improvement.
Managing essential upgrades, streamlining and optimising maintenance and maximising asset utilisation and system availability.
Designed to optimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) by rationalising investments and streamlining over time, providing risk transfer and access to gainshare mechanisms.
Our Managed Services are supported through a range of flexible, cost-effective, financing and financial planning models, tailored to meet specific budgetary requirements.
Providing customers with a single point of contact to engage stakeholders, align around shared goals and deliver on agreed KPIs. Our Managed Services go beyond equipment, partnering to solve clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial challenges.
Partnering with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to drive excellence across cardiac care
Partnering with Wye Valley NHS Trust to increase diagnostic imaging capacity, improve productivity, support staff, and deliver high-quality patient experience.
Partnering on innovation in Cardiovascular Ultrasound at the Trust
A flexible partnership for sustained provision of services at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
Partnering to deliver excellence in diagnostic imaging
