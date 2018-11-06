Termos de pesquisa

Strategic partnerships

Strategic partnerships are long-term collaborations, delivered through a shared accountability model with joint commitment to goals, risk and performance.

    Do you want to know more about strategic partnerships? 

    Request a meeting

    Philips works with customers to drive transformation:

    Clinical

    Through technology, innovation and experiential design.

    Financial

    Through predictable, flexible and sustainable solutions.

    Operational

    Through data led decision making, service improvement, and education.

    Patient and staff experience

    Through design, thinking and stakeholder engagement.

    Neil Mesher, Solutions Leader Western Europe & Health Systems Leader North Western Europe, Philips, discusses how strategic partnerships can provide a platform for transformation.

    Collaborating to solve key challenges


    Through co-creation, we deliver future-proof solutions that solve your key challenges, improve outcomes and contribute to the long-term success of your organisation.

    Filme Bigger Picture vídeo completo com legenda em inglês

    Success stories

    Wye Valley NHS Trust

    1/8

    Customer story

    Champalimaud Foundation & Philips Healthcare

     

    Partnering to Drive Sustainable Healthcare

    Learn more
    Hospices Civils de Lyon

    2/8

    Customer story

    Rennes University Hospital & Philips Healthcare


    Fostering a collaborative ecosystem around common goals of improving patient care and becoming more sustainable in healthcare

    Learn more
    Wye Valley NHS Trust

    3/8

    Customer story

    County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, & Philips Healthcare

     

    Partnering to explore ways to reduce carbon footprint and material waste in its ICU

    Learn more (3.25MB)
    Um grupo de cirurgiões usando equipamento cirúrgico

    4/8

    Customer story

    Excelling in cardiac care.

    Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

     

    Driving excellence across cardiac care

    Learn more (405.0KB)
    Hospices Civils de Lyon

    5/8

    Customer story

    Partnering for Radiology service improvement


    County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and Philips strategic partnership

    Learn more (2.56MB)
    Um grupo de pessoas olhando para um laptop

    6/8

    Customer story

    Driving clinical and service excellence

     

    Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust and Philips strategic partnership

    Learn more (3.25MB)
    Leeds Teach Hospitais NHS Trust

    7/8

    Customer story
    Small Size, Big Vision. 


    Partnering with Wye Valley NHS Trust to increase diagnostic imaging capacity, improve productivity, support staff, and deliver high-quality patient experience.

    Learn more (1.3MB)
    Um close de uma pessoa olhando para a tela de um computador

    8/8

    Customer story

    Partnering to deliver
    excellence in diagnostic imaging


    County Durham & Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

    Learn more (1.02MB)

    Spotlight on

    • Working together to green critical care

      How County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust partnered with Philips to undergo a 360-sustainability assessment; identifying improvement and optimisation opportunities to reduce carbon footprint and material waste in its Intensive Care Unit.

      Learn more (2.48MB)
      Uma estrada através de uma floresta
    • Bandeira RSNA 2023

      Philips at RSNA 2023

      November 26 – 29
      Booth 6730 | McCormick Center, Chicago

      Join us at the McCormick Center in Chicago and let us help you see beyond clinical complexities and workflow obstacles to a new perspective on patient care.​

      Sign up to receive updates and news on exciting developments as we get closer to RSNA 2023.

      Subscribe now

      Insights

        Partner with purpose


        The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. How can your organisation create an ecosystem of care from hospital to home? Together we can identify new opportunities and create future-ready solutions designed to help your organisation succeed.

        Receive more information on how Philips and organisations like yours partner with purpose.

        Request a meeting

        Partner with purpose


        The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. How can your organisation create an ecosystem of care from hospital to home? Together we can identify new opportunities and create future-ready solutions designed to help your organisation succeed.

        Receive more information on how Philips and organisations like yours partner with purpose.

        Request a meeting

        Estamos sempre interessados em colaborar

        Diga-nos como podemos ajudar

        1
        Selecione a sua área de interesse
        2
        Detalhes do contato

        Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        Continue

        Ao clicar neste link, você sairá do site oficial da Royal Philips ("Philips"). Qualquer link que apareça em nosso site e leve a sites de terceiros é oferecido apenas para ajuda e não representa de forma alguma uma afiliação ou promoção das informações disponíveis nesses sites. A Philips não representa nem garante nenhuma informação disponível nesses sites.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        Continue
        © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

        Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.

        É profissional de saúde?
        Por favor, selecione a opção
        Validar Cancelar

        Aviso:

        A informação incluída nesta página destina-se exclusivamente a profissionais de saúde.