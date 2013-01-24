Termos de pesquisa
A nova geração do ventilador de suporte de vida portátil Trilogy da Philips foi concebida para permanecer junto dos seus pacientes onde quer que eles estejam.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Para utilização em ambientes dinâmicos
Bateria de longa duração
A satisfazer as diferentes necessidades dos seus pacientes
Acesso fácil a dados
Navegação intuitiva
Fiabilidade de uma fonte de confiança
A adaptar-se a cada respiração
Ventilação a pedido
Sensibilidade quando é mais necessária
Baixo custo de propriedade
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand