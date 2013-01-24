Página inicial
Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Ventilador portátil &#034;do hospital para o domicílio&#034;

Trilogy Evo

Ventilador portátil "do hospital para o domicílio"

A nova geração do ventilador de suporte de vida portátil Trilogy da Philips foi concebida para permanecer junto dos seus pacientes onde quer que eles estejam.

Características
Versatilidade de definição cruzada
Com uma funcionalidade cruzada alargada, a Trilogy Evo oferece recursos para tratar pacientes em estado crítico e crónico com uma variedade de definições, tais como, ambientes de cuidados subagudos ou crónicos, no domicílio do paciente ou durante as suas atividades. Este sistema foi especificamente concebido para ser duradouro, de modo a estar protegido contra danos durante deslocações e durante o transporte médico.
Portabilidade para uma maior liberdade
Os pacientes dependentes do ventilador são auxiliados por baterias internas e amovíveis, agora com 15 horas de autonomia. Em comparação com a bateria de seis horas do Trilogy 100, o Trilogy Evo proporciona um novo nível de liberdade e mobilidade aos pacientes. O sistema está preparado para ser montado num andarilho ou cadeira de rodas, com uma mala de transporte aplicável e fácil de utilizar.
Opções de terapia ajustáveis
O Triology Evo proporciona suporte de ventilador não invasivo e invasivo com sensibilidade aumentada para uma grande variedade de pacientes adultos e pediátricos. Os modos de volume e de pressão, AVAPS-AE, SpO2 e monitorização EtCO2 e alarmes de todos os parâmetros permitem um cuidado adaptável. A flexibilidade dos circuitos permite a sua utilização numa grande variedade de pacientes.
Cuidados ligados
O Triology Evo utiliza Bluetooth para lhe enviar dados do dispositivo e do paciente através do Care Orchestrator, a nossa ferramenta baseada na nuvem. Esta solução foi concebida para unir as tecnologias, recursos, pessoas e informações essenciais para a gestão dos seus pacientes respiratórios. Com o Care Orchestrator pode criar regras de saúde personalizadas nas suas melhores práticas e processos comprovados. Também pode transferir dados no ponto de cuidados de saúde através de uma pen USB.
Simplicidade
O Triology Evo foi concebido para proporcionar uma navegação fácil e uma configuração rápida de prescrições. As novas funcionalidades podem simplificar a utilização diária para profissionais de saúde e pacientes, incluindo um ecrã táctil de 8 polegadas que utiliza configuração fácil e modificação de definição. Proporciona ajuda e orientação de alarmes nova e no ecrã e nomes universais de fácil utilização para a maioria dos modos de ventilação.
Tecnologia avançada
O novo dispositivo Triology foi feito para ser de fácil utilização sem comprometer as funcionalidades da tecnologia familiar inovadora do Triology. O SpO2, EtCO2 e as capacidades avançadas de monitorização de mecânica respiratória foram concebidas para o ajudar a otimizar a terapia do seu paciente.
Ventilação adaptada
As inovações comprovadas são concebidas para tratar as várias necessidades de insuficiência respiratória. A AVAPS ajusta automaticamente o suporte de ventilador para alcançar o volume corrente pretendido, enquanto o Auto EPAP se ajusta proativamente à menor pressão eficaz para gerir as vias respiratórias superiores. A frequência de reserva automática atrasa a respiração da máquina até que o seu paciente exale, para maximizar o conforto.
Ventilação de bocal
A ventilação por bocal não necessita de nenhum esforço de inspiração de modo a ativar a fase inspiratória. A nossa ativação da fase inspiratória kiss® única deteta quando o seu paciente se conecta ou desconecta do bocal para proporcionar ventilação a pedido, com a segurança de alarmes de pacientes.
Digital Auto-Trak
O Digital Auto-Trak proporciona uma ativação de respiração automatizada e um algoritmo de ciclo que se ajusta aos padrões respiratórios naturais do paciente. Auxilia, com o ventilador, a sincronia e o conforto do paciente, sem necessidade de ajustes manuais.
Manutenção e serviços
O suporte, serviço e manutenção para o Trilogy Evo incluem 24 horas de suporte clínico, recursos de formação educacional para si e para os seus pacientes e garantias e planos de manutenção aumentados. O Trilogy Evo apenas necessita de manutenção preventiva a cada quatro anos e de pouco equipamento para calibração.

