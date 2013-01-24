Página inicial
Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Ventilador portátil &#034;do hospital para o domicílio&#034;

Trilogy Evo

Ventilador portátil "do hospital para o domicílio"

A nova geração do ventilador de suporte de vida portátil Trilogy da Philips foi concebida para permanecer junto dos seus pacientes onde quer que eles estejam.

Especificações

Ventilation modes
Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Controlo de assistência (controlo da pressão)
A/C-VS
  • Controlo de assistência (controlo do volume)
CPAP
  • Pressão positiva contínua das vias aéreas
PSV
  • Ventilação suportada por pressão
S/T
  • Ventilação espontânea/temporizada
SIMV-PC
  • Ventilação intermitente mandatória sincronizada (controlo da pressão)
SIMV-VC
  • Ventilação intermitente mandatória sincronizada (controlo do volume)
MPV-PC
  • Ventilação do bocal (controlo da pressão)
MPV-VC
  • Ventilação do bocal (controlo do volume)
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 5,2 kg
Size
  • 16,5 cm P x 28,6 cm L x 24,5 cm A (6,48" P x 11,25" L x 9,65" A)
Screen dimensions
  • 20,32 cm, 8"
Oxygen
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 a 30 l/min; máximo de 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 a 600 kPa (41 a 87 psi)
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 a 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 a 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 a 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
  • 0 a 90 cmH2O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 a 90 cmH2O
Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
  • 0 a 100%
I:E ratio
  • 9,9:1 a 1:9,9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 a 100 ml/cmH2O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 a 200 cmH2O/l/seg
Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
  • 0 a 90 cmH2O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 a 20 cmH2O
FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
  • 21% a 100%
SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 0 a 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 18 a 321 batimentos por minuto
EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
  • 0 a 150 mmHg
Electrical
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 V – 240 V, 50/60 Hz, 1,7 – 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V 6,5 A
Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
  • 15 horas de autonomia nominal total em conformidade com o método da norma IEC 80601-2-72 (7,5 horas
Charge time for detachable and internal battery
  • de 0% a 80%: 2,5 horas; de 0% a 100%: 3,5 horas
Alarms
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 a 90 cmH2O
Tidal Volume
  • DESLIGADO, 10 – 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • DESLIGADO, 0,2 – 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • DESLIGADO, 1 – 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • DESLIGADO, 5 – 60 seg
Apnea Interval
  • 5 a 60 seg
No trigger
  • DESLIGADO; 0,5 – 15 min (APENAS em MPV)
Controls
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • apenas para modos PSV, S/T e A/C-PC
Tidal volume
  • 35 – 2000 ml em circuitos de fluxo ativo e de ramo duplo, 50 – 2000 ml em circuitos PAP passivos e a
Breath rate
  • 0 – 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 – 35 cmH20 para circuitos ativos, 3 – 25 cmH20 para circuitos passivos
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 a 25 cmH20
IPAP
  • 3 a 60 cmH20
Pressure support/pressure control
  • 0 a 60 cmH20
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 – 5,0 s
Rise time
  • 0 a 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Desligado, AutoTrak, AutoTrak sensível e ativação de fluxo
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 – 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10% – 90% do pico de fluxo
Flow pattern
  • Quadrado, rampa
FiO2
  • 21% – 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 a 3,0 seg
Backup ventilation
  • LIGADO-DESLIGADO

