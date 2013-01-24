Página inicial
O sistema portátil de diagnóstico Alice PDx destina-se para a triagem de Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono, acompanhamento e diagnóstico em polissonografia e estudos da desordem do sono. Os pacientes podem ser testados no hospital ou em casa.

Características
Winner of MDEA Award

Vencedor do Prêmio MDEA confirma excelência de design

O Sistema Portátil do Sono Alice PDx foi um vencedor na competição de Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) de 2010, na categoria de dispositivos de hospital geral e produtos terapêuticos. Este prêmio reconhece características que fornecem benefícios melhorados aos seus pacientes. O Alice PDx é fácil para a montagem dos pacientes no conforto e na privacidade da sua casa.
Color-coded labels

Etiquetas com código de cores reduzem novos testes

Etiquetas com códigos de cores localizadas ao redor do perímetro do dispositivo, indicam onde conectar os vários sensores. O visor mostra ao paciente apenas os sensores que precisam ser conectados. A informação do sensor e indicadores ajudam os pacientes a colocarem os sensores corretamente e a reduzir a necessidade de novo teste devido a erros de aplicação.
Good Study Indicator

Indicador de bom estudo simplifica coleta de dados

O Indicador de Bom Estudo exibe visualmente a quantidade de dados de boa qualidade em incrementos de 25 por cento na tela de exibição do Alice PDx. Como resultado, um paciente usando o Alice PDx pode facilmente comunicar esta informação para o atendente de cuidados com a saúde que pode decidir se o estudo precisa ser repetido. O atendente pode, então, ajudar o paciente a repetir o estudo. Isso pode, potencialmente, reduzir a quantidade de dados de estudo insuficientes e perda de tempo desnecessária.
Sensor Application Reference Guide

Guia de referência de aplicação de sensor auxiliam o usuário

Um diagrama útil, codificados por cores, passo-a-passo está incluído com o dispositivo para acompanhar os pacientes através do processo de aplicação adequada.
Optional ECG and ExG Yokes

ECG e ExG Yokes opcinais para dados extras

O dispositivo Alice PDx suporta um único terminal, seis terminais ou sete terminais de ECG. O yoke de ECG opcional fornece um ECG de três terminais (cinco fios) para ajudar a avaliar OSA em pacientes que tenham comorbidades cardíacas. O yoke de ExG (EEM/EOG/EMG) opcional fornece treze entradas para permitir a aplicação de dois níveis para análise avançada do sono.
Multi-Night Recording

Gravação de várias noites para facilitar

Com o cartão de memória SD e vida útil da bateria de duas a três noites, o Alice PDx pode coletar informações de gravações de várias noites quando necessário. O Alice PDx pode ser configurado para iniciar e parar a gravação automaticamente para minimizar o risco do paciente esquecer de fazê-lo.
Single Software Application

Aplicativo de Software Único aperfeiçoa coleta de dados

O Alice PDx pode ser conectado diretamente a um computador que está executando o aplicativo de software Alice Sleepware G3. Alice Sleepware pode exibir dados ao vivo ou pré-gravados em uma resolução compatível com as especificações de hardware do computador. Fornece um aplicativo de software único para laboratório e teste portátil.

