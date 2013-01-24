Termos de pesquisa
O sistema portátil de diagnóstico Alice PDx destina-se para a triagem de Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono, acompanhamento e diagnóstico em polissonografia e estudos da desordem do sono. Os pacientes podem ser testados no hospital ou em casa.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Vencedor do Prêmio MDEA confirma excelência de design
Etiquetas com código de cores reduzem novos testes
Indicador de bom estudo simplifica coleta de dados
Guia de referência de aplicação de sensor auxiliam o usuário
ECG e ExG Yokes opcinais para dados extras
Gravação de várias noites para facilitar
Aplicativo de Software Único aperfeiçoa coleta de dados
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand